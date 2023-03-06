UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court (LHC) Puts Objections On Imran Khan's Protective Bail Pleas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2023 | 09:16 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) Registrar Office on Monday put objections to petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan for protective bail.

The office noted that already some PTI leaders had obtained protective bails in the same FIRs but copies of the bail granting orders were not attached with the petitions filed by the PTI chairman.

The court directed Imran Khan's counsel to annex the said documents with the petitions. After the objections by the office, the counsel withdrew the applications for attaching the documents.

Imran Khan had approached the LHC for protective bail in Toshakhana case and two other cases registered by Ramna Police Station (Islamabad).

