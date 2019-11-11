UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court (LHC) Refers Plea For Release Of 10,000 Ailing Inmates To Chief Secretary

Faizan Hashmi 6 seconds ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 04:36 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday referred a petition filed for the release of 10,000 ailing inmates like Nawaz Sharif to Punjab Chief Secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday referred a petition filed for the release of 10,000 ailing inmates like Nawaz Sharif to Punjab Chief Secretary.

The court asked the Chief Secretary to decide the plea after hearing stance of the petitioner in accordance with the law.

Justice Rasaal Hasan Syed passed the orders while disposing of a petition filed by Engineer Muhammad Ilyas, chairman Awam Dost Party.

The petitioner had submitted that more than 10,000 ailing inmates were lodged in different jails across the country whereas appropriate treatment facilities were not available to them in jails.

He contended that as per Constitution all citizens were equal and no discrimination was allowed. Therefore,directions should be issued for the release of ailing inmates,like former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds,he pleaded.

