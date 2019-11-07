Lahore High Court (LHC) remarks case to be registered against striking doctors

(@FahadShabbir)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th November, 2019) During the hearing of a case against the striking doctors, Lahore High Court (LHC) has remarked that a case will be registered against the striking doctors under Criminal Procedure Code (CPC).Representatives of Pakistan Medical and Dental Commission (PMDC), College of Physicians and Young Doctors appeared before the court.

Lawyer for doctors told the court that staffers in OPD are not on strike and the strikers are not young doctors but they are post-graduate trainees who can go on strike. He further said that Professional Doctors cannot go on strike.The court remarked that a case will be registered against the striking doctors under PCC as it is crime to go on strike during duty hours and PMC and Punjab government should take action against the striking doctors and Secretary Health is at fault because the case has been lingering on so far.

The court questioned Secretary Health that when you brought MTIA law then all have been taken into confidence upon this the lawyers present in the court raised voice "No".The court asked from the doctors that they should consult their seniors what to do about the law.

The lawyer for doctors sought some time for consultation.The court adjourned the hearing of the case.