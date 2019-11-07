UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court (LHC) Remarks Case To Be Registered Against Striking Doctors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 04:37 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) remarks case to be registered against striking doctors

During the hearing of a case against the striking doctors, Lahore High Court (LHC) has remarked that a case will be registered against the striking doctors under Criminal Procedure Code (CPC)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th November, 2019) During the hearing of a case against the striking doctors, Lahore High Court (LHC) has remarked that a case will be registered against the striking doctors under Criminal Procedure Code (CPC).Representatives of Pakistan Medical and Dental Commission (PMDC), College of Physicians and Young Doctors appeared before the court.

Lawyer for doctors told the court that staffers in OPD are not on strike and the strikers are not young doctors but they are post-graduate trainees who can go on strike. He further said that Professional Doctors cannot go on strike.The court remarked that a case will be registered against the striking doctors under PCC as it is crime to go on strike during duty hours and PMC and Punjab government should take action against the striking doctors and Secretary Health is at fault because the case has been lingering on so far.

The court questioned Secretary Health that when you brought MTIA law then all have been taken into confidence upon this the lawyers present in the court raised voice "No".The court asked from the doctors that they should consult their seniors what to do about the law.

The lawyer for doctors sought some time for consultation.The court adjourned the hearing of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore High Court Government Of Punjab Lawyers Young Criminals Pakistan Medical And Dental Council All From Court

Recent Stories

11th UVAS Convocation to be held on 12th December, ..

5 minutes ago

Rabi’s video leaks: Sudden disappearance of sing ..

15 minutes ago

Government committed to transform Naya Pakistan on ..

2 minutes ago

French Court Clears Lafarge Giant of 'Complicity' ..

6 minutes ago

At Least 10 People Killed in Past 24 Hours During ..

6 minutes ago

Mehfil-e-Naat, Seerat-un-Nabi held at Islamia Univ ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.