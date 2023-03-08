(@FahadShabbir)

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday removed an office objection to a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan seeking foolproof security and permission to mark his attendance in cases against him through video link

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday removed an office objection to a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan seeking foolproof security and permission to mark his attendance in cases against him through video link.

Justice Shahid Karim took up the petition as an objection case after the LHC registrar office had put an objection to the petition.

Imran Khan's counsel argued before the court that the office had put an objection over impleading some respondents and he was ready to delete the name of those respondents from the petition.

At this, the court removed the office's objection and ordered to fix the petition for hearing.

PTI leaders Asad Umar and Umar Ayub also remained present during the proceedings.