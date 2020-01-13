UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court (LHC) Reserves Verdict On Musharraf's Plea Against Formation Of Special Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 04:11 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday has reserved verdict on former president and top military official Pervez Musharraf's plea against formation of special court that sentenced him to death in high treason case

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th January, 2020) Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday has reserved verdict on former president and top military official Pervez Musharraf's plea against formation of special court that sentenced him to death in high treason case.According to details, the full bench of the LHC will announce the decision today.Previously, the court had expressed resentment over Musharraf's counsel and asked whether he had carefully read the case and prepared arguments over which, the lawyer said that the case was not complicated as the formation of special court was illegal.

He said that Nawaz Sharif, who was Prime Minister at that time, lodged fake case against Pervez Musharraf due to personal grudges.Meanwhile, Justice Mazhar Ali Akbar remarked that under which section, the trial court had indicted the accused in the case.Responding to the judge, Additional Attorney General Ishtiaq A Khan said that indictment was carried out on the charge of violating the Constitution by imposing emergency in the country.Earlier on December 17, special court in Islamabad had sentenced former president and top military official Pervez Musharraf to death in high treason case.

