LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday suspended a verdict of single bench and restored medical colleges admission regulations-2019 by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), till further orders.

The division bench comprising Justice Ayesha A Malik and Justice Asim Hafeez passed the interim orders on an intra-court appeal filed by the PMDC challenging the single bench orders of setting aside the 2019-regulations.

PMDC's counsel Barrister Muhammad Umar submitted that single bench passed the impugned decision without any justification. He contended that as per law, the PMDC had the powers to amend regulations for medical college admission but despite that the single bench declared changes made by the council in the regulations as ultra vires of the constitution.

He pleaded with the bench for setting aside the single bench verdict.

The bench, after recording initial arguments, issued notices to the parties and suspended the LHC single bench verdict till further orders.

Earlier, on Oct 14, a LHC single bench comprising Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti had declared the 2019-regulations, namely MBBS/BDS (admissions, House Job And Internship) Regulations 2019, ultra vires to the Constitution and directed University of Health Sciences to offer admission as per 2018-regulations while allowing petitions by students having dual nationality.

The students had submitted the PMDC made amendments in MBBS/BDS admission regulation 2018 during its 197th session on May 30, 2019 and eliminated quota for dual nationals and excluded O level /matric results from admission / merit calculation formula.

They submitted that elimination of quota for dual nationals and exclusion of O level/matric results from calculation formula was not only unreasonable but also discriminatory being against Article 25 of the constitution.