UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court (LHC) Restores PMDC's New Admission Regulations

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 05:10 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) restores PMDC's new admission regulations

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday suspended a verdict of single bench and restored medical colleges admission regulations-2019 by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), till further orders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday suspended a verdict of single bench and restored medical colleges admission regulations-2019 by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), till further orders.

The division bench comprising Justice Ayesha A Malik and Justice Asim Hafeez passed the interim orders on an intra-court appeal filed by the PMDC challenging the single bench orders of setting aside the 2019-regulations.

PMDC's counsel Barrister Muhammad Umar submitted that single bench passed the impugned decision without any justification. He contended that as per law, the PMDC had the powers to amend regulations for medical college admission but despite that the single bench declared changes made by the council in the regulations as ultra vires of the constitution.

He pleaded with the bench for setting aside the single bench verdict.

The bench, after recording initial arguments, issued notices to the parties and suspended the LHC single bench verdict till further orders.

Earlier, on Oct 14, a LHC single bench comprising Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti had declared the 2019-regulations, namely MBBS/BDS (admissions, House Job And Internship) Regulations 2019, ultra vires to the Constitution and directed University of Health Sciences to offer admission as per 2018-regulations while allowing petitions by students having dual nationality.

The students had submitted the PMDC made amendments in MBBS/BDS admission regulation 2018 during its 197th session on May 30, 2019 and eliminated quota for dual nationals and excluded O level /matric results from admission / merit calculation formula.

They submitted that elimination of quota for dual nationals and exclusion of O level/matric results from calculation formula was not only unreasonable but also discriminatory being against Article 25 of the constitution.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court Dual Nationality Job May 2018 2019 Pakistan Medical And Dental Council From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

TECNO Launches CAMON 12 Air Exclusively Online

1 minute ago

PM Khan arrives in Karachi

16 minutes ago

Illegal constructions in RCB areas: 15 notices iss ..

4 minutes ago

Vivo Refreshes the Youth Oriented Y-series with th ..

32 minutes ago

Competition in Africa Contributes to Continent's D ..

4 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.