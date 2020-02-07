Lahore High Court (LHC) restrains departmental stores of city from using polythene bags

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday restrained big departmental stores of the city from using polythene bags for packing items.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders on a civil miscellaneous application filed by Haroon Farooq, seeking a complete ban on use of polythene bags across the province, in a pending petition.

Petitioner's counsel Abuzar Salman Khan Niazi argued before the court that polythene bags was a major source of environmental disaster. He submitted that polythene bags badly affected sewage system, besides causing water pollution. He submitted that the Punjab government had already imposed a ban on the use of polythene bags below 15 microns thickness but it had not imposed a complete ban on use of polythene bags yet.

He submitted that the LHC had already directed the Punjab government to impose a complete ban on the use of polythene bags in a case earlier. He pleaded with the court for directions to impose a compete ban on use of polythene bags. The counsel also requested the court to restrain departmental stores of the city from using polythene bags for packing items.

Subsequently, the court , after hearing arguments, restrained departmental stores of thecity from using polythene bags. The court also sought an implementation report within 15 days.