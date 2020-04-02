UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court (LHC) Seeks Arguments From NAB On Bail Petitions For Mir Shakil Release

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 03:55 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) seeks arguments from NAB on bail petitions for Mir Shakil release

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday, adjourning the hearing of post-arrest bail petitions for release of Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in plots exemption case till April 7, sought arguments from National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) Prosecutor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday, adjourning the hearing of post-arrest bail petitions for release of Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in plots exemption case till April 7, sought arguments from National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) Prosecutor.

The division bench, headed by Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem, heard the petitions, filed by Mir Shakil and his wife, Shahina Shakil.

Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan appeared on behalf of the petitioners and pleaded with the court for immediate release of Mir Shakil while setting aside his physical remand. He submitted that the bureau had arrested his client without any lawful authority. He submitted that it was a private transaction but the bureau acted beyond its jurisdiction and arrested his client.

He further argued that the plots were exempted in accordance with the law and then prevalent policy.

He submitted that the bureau violated its own policy and SOPs by arresting his client.

He submitted that the NAB had decided not to summon businessmen and issued SOPs to this effect during October 2019.

Subsequently, the bench adjourned further hearing till April 7 on conclusion of arguments by petitioners' counsel and sought arguments from NAB prosecutor on the next date of hearing.

Earlier, a NAB prosecutor filed a reply to the petition, filed by Mir Shakil at the start of the proceedings.

Mir Shakil was arrested by the bureau on March 12 in illegal plots exemption case.

The bureau had alleged that the accused obtained illegal exemption for 54 plots ofone-kanal each in Johar Town area of Lahore, with the connivance of Nawaz Sharif,the then chief minister of Punjab, in violation of the exemption policy.

