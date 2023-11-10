(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Friday sought a detailed report from the Home Secretary of Punjab and the Superintendent of Adiala Jail on a plea filed by the former Punjab chief minister Chauadary Parvez Ellahi within a week

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Friday sought a detailed report from the Home Secretary of Punjab and the Superintendent of Adiala Jail on a plea filed by the former Punjab chief minister Chauadary Parvez Ellahi within a week.

Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan of the LHC Rawalpindi bench while hearing the plea directed the officials concerned to submit the report in a week.

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi, in the petition filed through his counsel Sardar Abdul Razzaq Khan, has sought court's directives for provision facilities in the jail as per his entitlement.