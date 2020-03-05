UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court (LHC) Seeks Report On Surgical Masks' Prices, Availability

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 05:03 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) seeks report on surgical masks' prices, availability

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sought a report from the government about prices of surgical masks and their availability

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sought a report from the government about prices of surgical masks and their availability.

The court also sought a report from the Punjab chief secretary regarding steps taken to aware the masses about corona virus.

LHC Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh passed the orders while hearing an application filed by Judicial Activism Panel, a public interest litigation firm, in a pending petition, seeking treatment facilities for elderly.

At start of the proceedings, an additional advocate general Punjab submitted that the Federal government had the authority to fix prices of the surgical masks. He submitted that the provincial government had written a letter to the federal government for fixing prices of masks in compliance with the court orders.

At this, the chief justice observed that ,although no corona patient had been reported in Punjab, still there was a dire need to raise awareness among the masses about the disease and ensure preventive measures.

The court observed that an awareness campaign should be launched about coronavirus through the media.

In response to a court query, a federal law officer stated that the federal government would determine prices of masks on receiving the summary moved by the Punjab government.

Subsequently, the court, adjourning further hearing, sought a report from the government.

The petitioner had requested the court for directions to ensure availability of surgical maskson reasonable prices in wake of corona virus besides action against hoarders.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Lahore High Court Government Of Punjab Punjab Rashid Media From Government Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EU lawyer says Hungary ban on Soros' college broke ..

1 second ago

Sudan June crackdown killed 241 people: rights gro ..

3 seconds ago

IGCF an inspiring platform to create brighter futu ..

6 minutes ago

Due to high inflation, more than half (53%) Pakist ..

14 minutes ago

Secretary MNC visits ANF Headquarters

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 outbreak claims 107 lives in Iran: minist ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.