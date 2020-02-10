UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court (LHC) Stays Conversion Of Ishaq Dar Residence Into Shelter Home

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 12:07 AM

Lahore High Court (LHC) stays conversion of Ishaq Dar residence into shelter home

Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued stay order against conversion of former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar residence into shelter home

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th February, 2020) Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued stay order against conversion of former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar residence into shelter home.A petition was filed by Tabassum Dar wife of Ishaq Dar in LHC against conversion of former finance minister residence into shelter home.Wife of Ishaq Dar took the plea in the petition Islamabad High Court had issued stay order against auction of this residence of her husband.

Government of Punjab has converted this residence into shelter home illegally. This step by Punjab government is alien to law and constitution.

She further contended that Punjab government has violated Islamabad High Court orders.

Government is subjecting PML-N leaders to political victimization. Therefore, court should declare this move of Punjab government null and void.LHC has sought reply from Punjab government within 10 days with reference to petition from wife of Ishaq Dar besides issuing stay orders against converting Ishaq Dar residence into shelter home by provincial government.It may be mentioned that government had announced to put Ishaq Dar residence Ajveri house to auction , however, Islamabad High Court had stopped this auction.

