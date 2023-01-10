Lahore High Court (LHC) stays implementation on Lahore Master Plan 2050

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday stayed implementation on the Lahore Master Plan 2050 till further orders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday stayed implementation on the Lahore Master Plan 2050 till further orders.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by a citizen, Abdul Rehman, challenging the Lahore Master Plan 2050. The court also issued notices to chief secretary Punjab, Lahore Development Authority director general and other respondents.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that under the Lahore Master Plan 2050, the agriculture area of the city had been converted into an urban area without any justification.

He expressed apprehension that under the plan, thousands of trees would be cut and it would cause catastrophic environmental damage. He submitted that the plan was launched with malafide intention and pleaded with the court to set aside it.

At this, the court remarked that it had become difficult for citizens to breathe but the government was not interested in controlling smog in the city.

Subsequently, the court stayed implementation on the master plan till further orders and issued notices to the respondents, while adjourning further hearing for two weeks.