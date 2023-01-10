UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court (LHC) Stays Implementation On Lahore Master Plan 2050

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2023 | 09:21 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) stays implementation on Lahore Master Plan 2050

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday stayed implementation on the Lahore Master Plan 2050 till further orders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday stayed implementation on the Lahore Master Plan 2050 till further orders.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by a citizen, Abdul Rehman, challenging the Lahore Master Plan 2050. The court also issued notices to chief secretary Punjab, Lahore Development Authority director general and other respondents.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that under the Lahore Master Plan 2050, the agriculture area of the city had been converted into an urban area without any justification.

He expressed apprehension that under the plan, thousands of trees would be cut and it would cause catastrophic environmental damage. He submitted that the plan was launched with malafide intention and pleaded with the court to set aside it.

At this, the court remarked that it had become difficult for citizens to breathe but the government was not interested in controlling smog in the city.

Subsequently, the court stayed implementation on the master plan till further orders and issued notices to the respondents, while adjourning further hearing for two weeks.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Lahore High Court Punjab Agriculture Government Court

Recent Stories

Property dispute claims 3 lives in Faisalabad

Property dispute claims 3 lives in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Turkey's Defense Minister Promises to Refrain From ..

Turkey's Defense Minister Promises to Refrain From Harming Syrian Opposition

2 minutes ago
 Amnesty International Urges Biden to Close Gitmo o ..

Amnesty International Urges Biden to Close Gitmo on 21st Anniversary of Camp

2 minutes ago
 Sindh govt to appoint LAOs for M-6 project

Sindh govt to appoint LAOs for M-6 project

2 minutes ago
 Armenia Not Criticizing Russian Peacekeepers But E ..

Armenia Not Criticizing Russian Peacekeepers But Expressing Concern - Prime Mini ..

4 minutes ago
 Baerbock Promised New Arms Deliveries During Her V ..

Baerbock Promised New Arms Deliveries During Her Visit to Kharkiv - German Forei ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.