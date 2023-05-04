Lahore High Court (LHC) stops police, FIA from harassing Murad Saeed

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday stopped police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from harassing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday stopped police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from harassing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed.

The court also sought details of the cases registered against the PTI leader.

Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannu passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Murad Saeed.

Murad Saeed had approached the court for obtaining details of the cases registered by police and FIA against him.