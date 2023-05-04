UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court (LHC) Stops Police, FIA From Harassing Murad Saeed

May 04, 2023

Lahore High Court (LHC) stops police, FIA from harassing Murad Saeed

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday stopped police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from harassing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday stopped police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from harassing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed.

The court also sought details of the cases registered against the PTI leader.

Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannu passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Murad Saeed.

Murad Saeed had approached the court for obtaining details of the cases registered by police and FIA against him.

