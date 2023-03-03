Lahore High Court (LHC) stops work on Akbar Chowk Flyover project till further orders

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday stopped work on Akbar Chowk Flyover project till further orders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday stopped work on Akbar Chowk Flyover project till further orders.

The single bench comprising Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others for issuance of directions to control the rising smog.

During the proceedings, the court observed that without completing the ongoing projects, the new projects would affect flow of traffic. The court observed that no new project should be started until the completion of the ongoing projects or satisfying the court on the environmental impact of the project.

The representatives of the Water and Environment Commission and traffic police briefed the court about steps taken for Pakistan Super League matches in the city.

At this, the court sought details of the expenses for the matches, while directing to hold a meeting with the chief secretary for the purpose. The court also sought explanation from the chief secretary and Planning and Development chairman over stopping funds for purchase of new equipment for destroying remains of the crops.

The court adjourned further hearing till March 7 and sought an implementation report on the next date of hearing.

Earlier, Water and Environment Commission members Hina Hafeez Ullah and Kamal Haider submitted an implementation report about previous court orders.