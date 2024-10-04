Lahore High Court (LHC) summons LDA chief engineer

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday summoned the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) chief engineer in connection with petitions related to smog control

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday summoned the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) chief engineer in connection with petitions related to smog control.

The court also directed the Agriculture department to formulate a permanent policy regarding the issue of crop residue burning, noting that crop residues are being burned along the Multan Motorway.

A single bench, comprising Justice Shahid Karim, passed these orders while hearing petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others.

During the proceedings, a counsel for the LDA submitted a performance report regarding Tollinton Market. In response, the court instructed the LDA’s counsel to ensure the implementation of the plan for the market.

In reply to a court query, a member of the Judicial Water and Environment Commission informed the court that a letter had been sent to the Secretary of Schools regarding the provision of buses for pick-and-drop services for children.

The court observed that schools will either need to purchase buses or outsource this service. "In the first stage, at least 40% of students must be provided with pick-and-drop services, with the fare to be borne by the parents. Schools will not incur any expenses," the court added.

At this point, in response to another court query, the commission's focal person informed the court that the Kasur Water Treatment Plant had been handed over to the Tanneries Association in hopes of its revival and improvement.

The court then ordered to decide a petition regarding the non-implementation of the agreement for the treatment plant’s operation within 15 days, after hearing the stance of the association. The court warned that if the association fails to submit a plan, action will be taken against it, as entire villages are being affected by this issue.