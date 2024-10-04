Lahore High Court (LHC) Summons LDA Chief Engineer
Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2024 | 09:22 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday summoned the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) chief engineer in connection with petitions related to smog control
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday summoned the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) chief engineer in connection with petitions related to smog control.
The court also directed the Agriculture department to formulate a permanent policy regarding the issue of crop residue burning, noting that crop residues are being burned along the Multan Motorway.
A single bench, comprising Justice Shahid Karim, passed these orders while hearing petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others.
During the proceedings, a counsel for the LDA submitted a performance report regarding Tollinton Market. In response, the court instructed the LDA’s counsel to ensure the implementation of the plan for the market.
In reply to a court query, a member of the Judicial Water and Environment Commission informed the court that a letter had been sent to the Secretary of Schools regarding the provision of buses for pick-and-drop services for children.
The court observed that schools will either need to purchase buses or outsource this service. "In the first stage, at least 40% of students must be provided with pick-and-drop services, with the fare to be borne by the parents. Schools will not incur any expenses," the court added.
At this point, in response to another court query, the commission's focal person informed the court that the Kasur Water Treatment Plant had been handed over to the Tanneries Association in hopes of its revival and improvement.
The court then ordered to decide a petition regarding the non-implementation of the agreement for the treatment plant’s operation within 15 days, after hearing the stance of the association. The court warned that if the association fails to submit a plan, action will be taken against it, as entire villages are being affected by this issue.
Recent Stories
Special education institutions get two modern buses
Enabling environment being provided to youth for skill based training: Nasir Sha ..
Police foil bid to smuggle narcotics from KP to Punjab
DC unveils student information system at Chenab College Jhang
ATC extends interim bail of Mansha's sons in extortion case
Punjab govt focusing on departmental reforms, elimination of corruption, service ..
IRSA releases 156,200 cusecs water
Tareen highlights commitment to quality education in Southern Punjab
ITP organizes road safety workshop at WAPDA Staff College
Senate body voices concern over lack of funds for Railway Police
Vice Chancellor LUMHS lays foundation stone for new facilities, Inaugurates rese ..
Russian Deputy Chief of General Staff calls on CJCSC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Special education institutions get two modern buses4 minutes ago
-
Enabling environment being provided to youth for skill based training: Nasir Shah22 minutes ago
-
Police foil bid to smuggle narcotics from KP to Punjab3 minutes ago
-
DC unveils student information system at Chenab College Jhang3 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Mansha's sons in extortion case3 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt focusing on departmental reforms, elimination of corruption, service delivery: Sultan Ba ..3 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 156,200 cusecs water4 minutes ago
-
ITP organizes road safety workshop at WAPDA Staff College58 minutes ago
-
Senate body voices concern over lack of funds for Railway Police55 minutes ago
-
Vice Chancellor LUMHS lays foundation stone for new facilities, Inaugurates research centre & audito ..55 minutes ago
-
Russian Deputy Chief of General Staff calls on CJCSC55 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks FIA's comments on Bushra Bibi's bail case55 minutes ago