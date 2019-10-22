- Home
Lahore High Court (LHC) Summons Reply From Govt On Petition Filed Against Maulana Fazl Dharna
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 05:02 PM
Lahore High Court (LHC) has sought reply from government on petition against Fazal-ul-Rahman sit-in.LHC has sought reply against Mulana Fazal-ur-Rahman sit-in from Federal and Provincial governments in one week
Court also sought details regarding Fazal-ur-Rahman force.
Justice Ammer Bhatti heard the plea seeking court's orders to stop Azadi March by Maulana Fazlur Rehman. . The Applicant took the stand that Mulana Fazal-ur-Rahman is staging sit-in to avoid Madaras reforms.
Constitutional government could not be abolished without completing 5 years.Abolishing the government unconstitutionally will be violation of Article 17 A-2.Mulana Fazal-ur- Rahman has established his private army for defending the Dharna which is unconstitutional.