Lahore High Court (LHC) Summons Reply From Govt On Petition Filed Against Maulana Fazl Dharna

Tue 22nd October 2019 | 05:02 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) summons reply from govt on petition filed against Maulana Fazl Dharna

Lahore High Court (LHC) has sought reply from government on petition against Fazal-ul-Rahman sit-in.LHC has sought reply against Mulana Fazal-ur-Rahman sit-in from Federal and Provincial governments in one week

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd October, 2019) Lahore High Court (LHC) has sought reply from government on petition against Fazal-ul-Rahman sit-in.LHC has sought reply against Mulana Fazal-ur-Rahman sit-in from Federal and Provincial governments in one week.

Court also sought details regarding Fazal-ur-Rahman force.

Justice Ammer Bhatti heard the plea seeking court's orders to stop Azadi March by Maulana Fazlur Rehman. . The Applicant took the stand that Mulana Fazal-ur-Rahman is staging sit-in to avoid Madaras reforms.

Constitutional government could not be abolished without completing 5 years.Abolishing the government unconstitutionally will be violation of Article 17 A-2.Mulana Fazal-ur- Rahman has established his private army for defending the Dharna which is unconstitutional.

