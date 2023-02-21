The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday suspended a notification of the provincial caretaker government for deferring the creation of the new Gujrat division and Wazirabad district till the general elections in Punjab

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Nauman Akbar challenging the caretaker government's notification of deferring the creation of new Gujrat division and Wazirabad district till the general elections in Punjab. The court also issued notices to the caretaker government and other respondents and sought a reply.

During the proceedings, the petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the caretaker government had issued a notification through which it deferred the creation of new Gujrat division and Wazirabad district.

He submitted that the caretaker government had a mandate to deal with day to day matters and it was not empowered to take such steps.

He pleaded with the court to set aside the notification by the caretaker government. He also pleaded with the court to suspend the notifications till the final decision of the petition.

Subsequently, the court, after hearing initial arguments of the counsel, suspended the caretaker government's notification and sought a reply from respondents.

A few days ago, the caretaker government had suspended the notifications for creation of newadministrative division of Gujrat, districts of Murree, Wazirabad, Talagang and Kot Addu, besidesJalalpur Jattan and Kunjah tehsils, till the holding of general elections in the province.