Lahore High Court (LHC) Suspends Orders Of Barring Parvez Elahi's Arrest In Undisclosed Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 17, 2023 | 09:14 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) suspends orders of barring Parvez Elahi's arrest in undisclosed cases

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday suspended a single bench order that stopped authorities concerned from arresting former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in any undisclosed case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday suspended a single bench order that stopped authorities concerned from arresting former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in any undisclosed case.

The bench, headed by Justice Baqar Ali Najafi, heard the appeal filed by the Punjab government against single bench orders. The bench also issued notices to the respondents on the appeal and sought a reply.

Earlier, Advocate General Punjab Khalid Ishaq argued before the bench that different institutions were carrying out investigations against Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on charges of corruption in projects, money laundering and others.

He submitted that an LHC single bench stopped the institutions from taking any action against the former chief minister and it badly affected the process of investigations. He requested the bench to set aside the single bench order and suspend it till the final decision of the appeal.

At this, the bench admitted the appeal for regular hearing and suspended the single bench order while issuing notices to the respondents.

On July 14, an LHC single bench had stopped the authorities concerned from arresting Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in undisclosed cases. The court was hearing a petition filed by Parvez Elahi seeking details of the cases against him.

