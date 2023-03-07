UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court (LHC) Sustains Objection On Imran Khan's Plea Against Ban On Airing Speeches

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2023 | 09:39 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) sustains objection on Imran Khan's plea against ban on airing speeches

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sustained an office objection to a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan challenging Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority's (PEMRA) ban on broadcast of his live and recorded speeches

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sustained an office objection to a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan challenging Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority's (PEMRA) ban on broadcast of his live and recorded speeches.

The LHC registrar office had put an objection to the petition, saying that the petitioner had not attached a verified copy of Pemra's notification with the petition.

Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan took up the petition as an objection case and sustained the objection after hearing arguments of Imran's counsel.

On March 5, the PEMRA had imposed a ban on airing the speeches of the PTI chairman due to his provocative statements against the state institutions.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court March Media

Recent Stories

Israeli troops kill one in Jenin raid: Palestinian ..

Israeli troops kill one in Jenin raid: Palestinian health ministry

5 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima approves restructure of Supreme Com ..

Sheikha Fatima approves restructure of Supreme Committee for Sheikha Fatima bint ..

25 minutes ago
 SEWA, Shurooq cooperate to provide services for de ..

SEWA, Shurooq cooperate to provide services for development projects

25 minutes ago
 Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Were Kille ..

Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Were Killed, Two Others Found Alive - Go ..

4 minutes ago
 UEFA to refund Liverpool fans for Paris Champions ..

UEFA to refund Liverpool fans for Paris Champions League final fiasco

4 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits Nishtar Hospital

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.