LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sustained an office objection to a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan challenging Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority's (PEMRA) ban on broadcast of his live and recorded speeches.

The LHC registrar office had put an objection to the petition, saying that the petitioner had not attached a verified copy of Pemra's notification with the petition.

Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan took up the petition as an objection case and sustained the objection after hearing arguments of Imran's counsel.

On March 5, the PEMRA had imposed a ban on airing the speeches of the PTI chairman due to his provocative statements against the state institutions.