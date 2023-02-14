(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) larger bench on Tuesday dismissed petitions of 97 law officers, including Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Awais, and upheld their dismissal by the caretaker Punjab government.

The bench also set aside the re-appointments of 19 law officers who had also served as law officers in the Punjab government headed by then chief minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz.

The five-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi announced the verdict, by a four, one majority vote, on several petitions filed by the law officers, appointed during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's government, against their removal by the caretaker Punjab government. The majority of bench members upheld the decision of the caretaker Punjab government whereas Justice Asim Hafeez dissented with it.

The bench, after hearing arguments of all parties, had earlier reserved the decision and it was announced after one and a half hour time.

During the proceedings, Advocate Mansoor Awan represented the Punjab government and argued that the petitioners had been removed in accordance with the law. He submitted that the caretaker Punjab government had powers for appointments and terminating the law officers.

However, petitioner's counsel Abid Zuberi submitted that the caretaker government removed his clients in violation of the rules, adding that it did not have any mandate for the purpose. While Election Commission's lawyer Shahzada Mazhar submitted a written reply in the court.