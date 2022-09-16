Lahore High Court moved against appointment of political assistants to CM Punjab

A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging appointment of political assistants to chief minister Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging appointment of political assistants to chief minister Punjab.

The petition was filed by one citizen, Shahzad, in the public interest, while impleading the Punjab government, Punjab chief secretary and others.

The petitioner submitted that the respondents appointed more than 30 persons as political assistants to the chief minister Punjab without any backing of any law. He submitted that such appointments did not have any status in the eyes of the law. "It is a well settled law point that any step taken by the executive without backing of law is not sustainable in the eyes of the law," he added.

He further submitted that as per notifications for appointment of political assistants, the appointments were honorary and the political assistants were not entitled to receive any perks and privileges.

However, the political assistants have been rewarded with one official vehicle, office, personal secretary and driver with fuel, as per sources, he added. He submitted that he wrote letter to respondents for taking immediate action against illegal appointments and illegal usage of vehicles but to no avail.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to declare the appointments illegal and set aside them. He also requested the court to direct the political assistants to stop working and return the vehicles to the authorities concerned.