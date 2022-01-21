UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Moved Against Ban On Indoor Weddings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2022 | 10:26 PM

Lahore High Court moved against ban on indoor weddings

A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging the ban on indoor gatherings at marriage halls

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging the ban on indoor gatherings at marriage halls.

The petition was filed by the Marriage Halls Association, stating that the authorities had issued a notification banning indoor gatherings at marriage halls from January 24, in the wake of rising Corona patients.

However, the outdoor weddings were permitted to the extent of 300 persons, it added.

The petitioner-association submitted that all educational, trade and transport activities were allowed to continue but the ban was imposed only on indoor weddings at halls.The petitioner argued that the step was discriminatory and not sustainable in the eyes of the law. The court was requested to set aside the ban.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court Marriage January All From Court

Recent Stories

Kurdish-Led SDC Says Will Ask US for Assistance Af ..

Kurdish-Led SDC Says Will Ask US for Assistance After IS Attacks Jail in Northea ..

2 minutes ago
 1 dead, 2 injured in road accident

1 dead, 2 injured in road accident

2 minutes ago
 Citizens welcome ATC conviction to accused who jus ..

Citizens welcome ATC conviction to accused who justifies Priyantha Kumar's murde ..

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister, MNAs discuss PTI, constituency mat ..

Prime Minister, MNAs discuss PTI, constituency matters

2 minutes ago
 UN Refugee Agency Alarmed by Poor Conditions of Er ..

UN Refugee Agency Alarmed by Poor Conditions of Eritrean Refugees in Tigray Camp ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to streamline system: Shibli Far ..

Govt taking steps to streamline system: Shibli Faraz

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.