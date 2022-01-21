Lahore High Court moved against ban on indoor weddings

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging the ban on indoor gatherings at marriage halls.

The petition was filed by the Marriage Halls Association, stating that the authorities had issued a notification banning indoor gatherings at marriage halls from January 24, in the wake of rising Corona patients.

However, the outdoor weddings were permitted to the extent of 300 persons, it added.

The petitioner-association submitted that all educational, trade and transport activities were allowed to continue but the ban was imposed only on indoor weddings at halls.The petitioner argued that the step was discriminatory and not sustainable in the eyes of the law. The court was requested to set aside the ban.