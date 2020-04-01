UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Moved Against Demand To Deposit School Fees During Lockdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 09:58 PM



An application has been filed at the Lahore High Court challenging demand by private schools for deposit of school fees during the lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus epidemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :An application has been filed at the Lahore High Court challenging demand by private schools for deposit of school fees during the lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus epidemic.

The civil miscellaneous application was filed by Shabbir Ismail in a pending petition.

The petitioner stated that some private schools had demanded from parents to deposit school fees during the lockdown imposed by the government in wake of coronavirus epidemic.

Despite recognizing the current lockdown scenario, the schools were asking parents to risk their lives and visit banks and deposit fees, he added.

He contended that the step was in violation of constitutional provisions and orders of the court.

He pleaded with the court to restrain private schools from demanding fee during the coronavirus outbreak.

