Lahore High Court Moved Against Inflated Prices Of Surgical Masks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 07:58 PM

Lahore High Court moved against inflated prices of surgical masks

An application has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) for ensuring availability of surgical masks at reasonable rates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :An application has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) for ensuring availability of surgical masks at reasonable rates.

Judicial Activism Panel, a public interest litigation firm, filed a civil miscellaneous application in a pending petition, seeking treatment facilities for elderly.

The petitioner firm claimed that tv channels had reported that surgical masks were not available in the market and the same had been hoarded by some wholesale dealers to gain advantage in the backdrop of coronavirus epidemic. He submitted that the step would cause exploitation and put an extraordinary burden on people's pockets.

He pleaded with the court to direct authorities concerned for ensuring availability of the mask at reasonable prices besides action against hoarders.

