Lahore High Court moved against PDM protest rally in front of Election Commission of Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court against Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) protest in front of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on January 19.

The petition was filed by Munir Ahmad through Advocate Muhammad Azhar Siddique, stating that the PDM was holding a protest rally in front of the ECP.

He submitted that the ECP had already asked the Islamabad administration to allow the protest in a specific area near Constitution Avenue only so that its working should not be affected.

He submitted that the protest was unconstitutional as it was an attempt to stop the ECP from performing its constitutional mandate. He contended that the protest was also in clear violation of Articles 4, 5, 9, 15, 16 and 17 of the Constitution.

He pleaded with the court to issue directions for stopping the protest.