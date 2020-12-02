Lahore High Court moved against PDM public gathering in Lahore

A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the upcoming public gathering in Lahore by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), in wake of second wave of coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the upcoming public gathering in Lahore by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), in wake of second wave of coronavirus.

The petition was filed by Advocate Nadeem Sarwar, stating that health emergency had been declared in the country due to coronavirus.

He submitted that the government had closed all educational institutions, besides imposing various restrictions to control the spread of the virus.

He said that despite these circumstances, the PDM was holding public gatherings and it was a cause of spread of the coronavirus. He contended that the PDM leadership was playing with the lives of the masses by holding these gatherings.

The court was requested to restrain PDM from holding public gathering in Lahore and also issue directions for action over violation of COVID-19 related SoPs.