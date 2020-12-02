UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Moved Against PDM Public Gathering In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 09:48 PM

Lahore High Court moved against PDM public gathering in Lahore

A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the upcoming public gathering in Lahore by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), in wake of second wave of coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the upcoming public gathering in Lahore by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), in wake of second wave of coronavirus.

The petition was filed by Advocate Nadeem Sarwar, stating that health emergency had been declared in the country due to coronavirus.

He submitted that the government had closed all educational institutions, besides imposing various restrictions to control the spread of the virus.

He said that despite these circumstances, the PDM was holding public gatherings and it was a cause of spread of the coronavirus. He contended that the PDM leadership was playing with the lives of the masses by holding these gatherings.

The court was requested to restrain PDM from holding public gathering in Lahore and also issue directions for action over violation of COVID-19 related SoPs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Lahore High Court All From Government Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman DED launches &#039;The Best&#039; competitio ..

1 hour ago

Speakers for structural reform to respond gender-b ..

1 minute ago

Supreme Court directs Chairman NHA to submit repor ..

1 minute ago

"Drunk" police constable arrested

1 minute ago

4th National Challenge for community emergency res ..

1 minute ago

Livestock, Agriculture, Fisheries Expo 2020 postpo ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.