Lahore High Court Moved Against Striking Young Doctors

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 08:11 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking directions for action against doctors, who are observing strike and refusing to provide treatment facilities to patients.

Judicial Activism Panel (JAP), a public interest litigation firm, filed the plea wherein the Health Department, Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, University of Health Sciences and others were imploded as parties.

The petitioner-firm submitted that young doctors were observing strike for fulfillment of their demands.

The JAP stated that the patients were suffering due to unavailability of treatment facilities at hospitals in the wake of doctors' strike.

Doctors were observing strike at the cost of patients and it was an act of criminal negligence that they not only shows inefficiency but are liable to be taken to task in view of Section 300 of the PPC, it added.

The petitioner also submitted that the Punjab government had placed the services of doctors in essential services, hence doctors were bound to treat patients.

The court was requested to issue directions for appropriate actions and proceedings against doctors concerned; otherwise, it would be violation of Article 9 of the Constitution as well as fundamental rights.

