Lahore High Court moved against transfers in district judiciary during lockdown

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging recent transfers made in the district judiciary during lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

The petition was filed by one Munir Ahmad, wherein LHC registrar and Directorate of District Judiciary were impleaded as parties.

The petitioner had submitted that the respondents had recently issued various orders of posting and transfers of district and sessions judges, additional district and sessions judges, civil judges and others despite the fact that the whole country was under lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

He contended that it was not appropriate time for such orders as lives of the people were in danger.

The petitioner contended that the orders were not necessary in nature and could be withheld until coronavirus pandemic came to an end.

He submitted that transfer notifications were liable to be withdrawn as the current scenario did not allow it.

He submitted that any transfer of judges would be a violation of lockdown policy besides causing disturbance to the families.

He pleaded with the court to direct respondents for withdrawing the notifications and also restrain them from making any posting and transfer till the pandemic came to an end.