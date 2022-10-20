UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Moved Against Transgender Persons (Protection Of Rights) Rules 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Lahore High Court moved against Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules 2020

A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020 of the Transgender Persons (Protection) Act 2018

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020 of the Transgender Persons (Protection) Act 2018.

The petition was filed by a citizen, Imran Javed, while impleading federation and Federal secretary law as respondents.

The petitioner submitted that it was a settled law principle that the rules were always subordinate legislation of the main act and these could not go beyond power conferred by the act.

He submitted that Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020 was ultra vires as it go beyond the scope of main legislation and fundamental rights.

He pleaded with the court to set aside the rules 2020 for being illegal and contrary to basic principles of the law and constitution.

