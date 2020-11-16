Lahore High Court moved for bail cancellation of Rana Sanaullah, Capt (retd) Safdar

The Punjab government has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) for bail cancellation of PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah, Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar and others in the NAB office clash case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) for bail cancellation of PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah, Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar and others in the NAB office clash case.

The provincial government through Punjab Prosecutor General had filed an appeal, saying that an anti-terrorism court granted bail to the accused in the case, while ignoring the case facts.

The appeal stated that the case was registered against the accused under Section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act, and Section 440 of CrPC. Although the offences were non-bailable but the trial court ignored prosecution's stance and granted bail to the accused, it added.

It pleaded with the court to set aside the bail granted to the accused by the trial court as their physical custody was also required for a photographic test from the Forensic Science Laboratory.

It is pertinent to mention here that an anti-terrorism court had on Ocober 26 confirmed interim bail granted to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Rana Sanaullah, Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar and others in Lahore NAB office clash case.

The Chung police had registered a case against PML-N leadership including Maryam Nawaz and party workers under section 147, 149, 290, 291, 440, 109, 353 and 186 of Criminal Procedure Code and ATA sections over clash with police on August 11 at NAB office during appearance of Maryam Nawaz before investigation team in connection with illegal transfer of 180 acres land in Raiwind.

The PML-N workers pelted stones at police officials and tried to break the barriers outside the NAB office as Maryam Nawaz reached NAB office. However, the police resorted to baton charge to disperse the infuriated crowd and arrested several protesters.