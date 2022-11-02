UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Moved For Removal Of Imran Khan As PTI Chairman

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2022 | 07:48 PM

A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) for removing Imran Khan from the office of the chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Advocate Muhammad Afaq filed the petition and impleaded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Federal government and others as respondents. The petitioner submitted that the ECP had disqualified Imran Khan and he had no legal standing to continue as the PTI chairman. He requested the court to issue directions for removing Imran Khan from the office of PTI chairman and order the party to appoint a new chairman.

The single bench, comprising Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi, will hear the petition on November 3 as an urgent case.

On October 21, 2022, the ECP had declared Imran Khan guilty of corrupt practices and disqualified him from being a member of the parliament in the Toshakhana case. However, Imran Khan challenged his disqualification in the Islamabad High Court.

