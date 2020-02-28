Lahore High Court orders action against stores using polythene bags

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered to seal big departmental stores of the city, if involved in using polythene bags for packing items

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered to seal big departmental stores of the city, if involved in using polythene bags for packing items.

The court observed that the stores should be given seven days time if they submit affidavit of quitting the practice.The court also issued notices to manufactures who sold water and drinks in plastic bottles, besides adjourning till March 6th.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders on a civil miscellaneous application filed by Haroon Farooq, seeking a complete ban on use of polythene bags across the province, in a pending petition.

The court expressed annoyance over manufactures involved in selling water and drinks in plastic bottles, during the proceedings. Such manufacturers were also guilty, the court observed, adding that the use of plastic bottles for water had been abandon through out the world and now the water was being sold in bottles made of glass. The court further held that restaurants and bakers would be examined in the next stage. Nothing would happen until we change our attitude, it added.

Earlier, during the proceedings, a law officer on behalf of the Punjab government submitted a report of Environmental department.

He submitted that various stores were not implementing the court orders.

The petitioner's counsel Abuzar Salman Khan Niazi also made similar statement before the court. It is pertinent to mention here that the court had restrained big department stores of the city from using polythene bags for packing items on previous hearing.

The petitioner had contended that polythene bags was a major source of environmental disaster. He submitted that polythene bags badly affected sewage system, besides causing water pollution. He submitted that the Punjab government had already imposed a ban on the use of polythene bags below 15 microns thickness but it had not imposed a complete ban on use of polythene bags yet.

He submitted that the LHC had already directed the Punjab government to impose a complete ban on the use of polythene bags in a case earlier. He pleaded with the court for directions to impose a compete ban on use of polythene bags. He also requested thecourt to restrain departmental stores of the city from using polythene bagsfor packing items.