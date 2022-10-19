UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Orders Appointment Of Permanent PU VC In Two Weeks

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2022 | 08:54 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered the appointment of a permanent vice chancellor of Punjab University (PU) within two weeks

Justice Shahid Waheed passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Amjad Abbas Magsi challenging the appointment of temporary vice chancellor of university.

During the proceedings, the court rejected a reply filed by secretary Higher education Punjab to the petition, observing that the university was being run without the permanent vice chancellor and it disturbed the administration system of the university. The court further observed that no more time could be given for the appointment of permanent vice chancellor.

The court ordered the appointment of the permanent vice chancellor within two weeks.

The petitioner had submitted that the tenure of PU Vice Chancellor Niaz Ahmad ended on June 14, 2022, but the government illegally appointed Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad as temporary vice chancellor to run the affairs of the university. He submitted that there was no provision for appointment of temporary vice chancellor in the law.

He pleaded with the court to declare the appointment of Niaz Ahmad as illegal and issue directions for appointment of permanent vice chancellor.

