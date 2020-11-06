UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Orders Authorities For Ensuring Effective Measures To Curb Smog

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 08:13 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered authorities concerned for ensuring effective measures to curb smog and sought a compliance report

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered authorities concerned for ensuring effective measures to curb smog and sought a compliance report.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by Hammad and others for curbing smog.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Raja Khurram Shahzad appeared before the court at the start of proceedings on being summoned.

The petitioners' counsel Sheraz Zaka argued before the court that the administration had failed to take effective measures for curbing smog.

The court addressed the deputy commissioner and observed that it was his responsibility to ensure steps for curbing smog. However, despite passing a period of one year, the court orders were not being complied with, it added.

To which, the deputy commissioner replied that effective steps were being taken for curbing the smog.

However, the court expressed annoyance and asked about practical steps taken for the purpose. The court directed for taking effective action against persons responsible for smog.

At this, the deputy commissioner assured the court that further effective steps would be taken for curbing smog.

PDMA director general told the court that a grand operation had been launched against the vehicles emitting gaseous emissions whereas a cell had also been established for monitoring smog.

Subsequently, the court ordered for ensuring effective steps to curb the smog and sought a compliance report from the deputy commissioner. The court adjourned further hearing till November 12.

