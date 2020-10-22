Lahore High Court orders ban on polythene bags at fruits, milk shops

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered authorities concerned to impose a ban on use of polythene bags at fruit, milk and small shops

The court directed the Environment Protection Department to ensure implementation of its orders in letter and spirit, besides seeking a report.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the order while hearing a petition moved by Haroon Farooq seeking a direction to the Punjab government to legislate on banning use, manufacture and sale of polythene bags and introduce a necessary legislation in this regard.

The petitioner's counsel argued that the court had banned the use of polythene bags at megastores in the province and the orders were being implemented. He stated that the polythene bags were being used by small shopkeepers and it was causing environmental pollution. He pleaded with the court to issue directions for ban on use of polythene bags at the shops.

A law officer submitted an implementation report on behalf of the Environment Protection Department.

The court was apprised that action was being taken against the megastores over violation of court orders.

Subsequently, the court, after hearing arguments of the parties, directed authorities concerned to ban the use of polythene bags at fruit, milk and small shops.

The petitioner had contended that polythene bags were a major source of environmental disaster. He submitted that polythene bags badly affected the sewage system, besides causing water pollution. He submitted that the Punjab government had already imposed a ban on the use of polythene bags below 15 microns thickness but it had not imposed a complete ban on use of polythene bags yet.

He submitted that the LHC had already directed the Punjab government to impose a complete ban on the use of polythene bags in a case earlier. He pleaded with the court for directions to impose a complete ban on use of polythene bags.