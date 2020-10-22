UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Orders Ban On Polythene Bags At Fruits, Milk Shops

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 08:23 PM

Lahore High Court orders ban on polythene bags at fruits, milk shops

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered authorities concerned to impose a ban on use of polythene bags at fruit, milk and small shops

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered authorities concerned to impose a ban on use of polythene bags at fruit, milk and small shops.

The court directed the Environment Protection Department to ensure implementation of its orders in letter and spirit, besides seeking a report.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the order while hearing a petition moved by Haroon Farooq seeking a direction to the Punjab government to legislate on banning use, manufacture and sale of polythene bags and introduce a necessary legislation in this regard.

The petitioner's counsel argued that the court had banned the use of polythene bags at megastores in the province and the orders were being implemented. He stated that the polythene bags were being used by small shopkeepers and it was causing environmental pollution. He pleaded with the court to issue directions for ban on use of polythene bags at the shops.

A law officer submitted an implementation report on behalf of the Environment Protection Department.

The court was apprised that action was being taken against the megastores over violation of court orders.

Subsequently, the court, after hearing arguments of the parties, directed authorities concerned to ban the use of polythene bags at fruit, milk and small shops.

The petitioner had contended that polythene bags were a major source of environmental disaster. He submitted that polythene bags badly affected the sewage system, besides causing water pollution. He submitted that the Punjab government had already imposed a ban on the use of polythene bags below 15 microns thickness but it had not imposed a complete ban on use of polythene bags yet.

He submitted that the LHC had already directed the Punjab government to impose a complete ban on the use of polythene bags in a case earlier. He pleaded with the court for directions to impose a complete ban on use of polythene bags.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Government Of Punjab Water Sale Court

Recent Stories

Chief Minister condoles death of mother of Muhamma ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister takes notice of death of pedestrian ..

1 minute ago

People well aware of PDM agendas: Qasim Suri

1 minute ago

Former Punjab Governor Lt. General (Retd) Raja Sar ..

1 minute ago

Supreme Court voids Islamabad High Court verdict r ..

7 minutes ago

SBP's Tennis Academy to start from Nov 2

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.