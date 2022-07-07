UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2022 | 10:55 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered Ahmad Mujtaba, brother of former prime minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, to join the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab inquiry into alleged occupation of government land.

The court also turned down plea for suspending a summons requiring Ahmad Mujataba to appear before the ACE Punjab.

However, the court stopped the ACE Punjab from taking coercive measures till the completion of the inquiry and directed Ahmad Mujtaba to appear before the investigation team on July 13.

Justice Muhammad Shan Gul passed the orders while disposing of a petition filed by Ahmad Mujtaba challenging summons by the ACE Punjab.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that his client never remained a public office holder neither involved in any fraud.

However, the ACE Punjab has summoned his client for investigation into alleged occupation of government land. He pleaded with the court to set aside summons.

However, the court observed that if the investigation resulted in favour of the petitioner then the complaint would end and if it resulted against him then the law would decide its own course.

Subsequently, the court ordered Ahmad Mujtaba to join the inquiry.

It is pertinent to mention that Mujtaba is accused of occupying the government land in Depalpurbesides being accused of illegally leasing the government market's land and seizing the stateland through the chairman of the market.

