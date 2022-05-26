Lahore High Court orders DPOs to release detenues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered all divisional police officers (DPOs) to ensure release of detenues who were detained in connection with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf long march.

The court also ordered all deputy commissioners of the province to withdraw their orders passed under sub-section 1 of Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance for the purpose.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti passed the orders while disposing of various petitions against detention of PTI leaders and workers in the wake of long march.

Earlier, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana appeared before the court and assured to release detenues who were earlier detained following the orders of the deputy commissioner.

Ayaz and others had challenged the detention of the PTI workers and leaders.