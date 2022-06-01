UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Orders EC To Decide About Notification Of New PA Members Till June 2

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2022 | 12:03 AM

Lahore High Court orders EC to decide about notification of new PA members till June 2

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered the Election Commission (EC) to decide about the notification of new members of the Punjab Assembly on reserved seats till June 2

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered the Election Commission (EC) to decide about the notification of new members of the Punjab Assembly on reserved seats till June 2.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf 's parliamentary leader Sibtain Khan and another MPA.

During the hearing, the chief justice addressed a counsel for commission and questioned as to why the action was not being taken for notifying new members.

To which, the counsel replied that the process was ongoing for the purpose. He submitted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had filed application for notifying the new members whereas the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had filed the application for not notifying the members.

He submitted that the notices had been issued to both parties to know their stance and the matter was fixed for hearing.

At this, the chief justice observed that if any party did not appear before the commission, even then, the commission should decide the matter.

Subsequently, the chief justice ordered the commission to decide about the notification of five new members of the Punjab Assembly till June 2, after hearing the stance of PTI and PML-N.

The petitions have sought directives to the commission for notifying new members of Punjab Assembly on reserved seats after de-seating 25 representatives over voting against party line.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan June Muslim Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

7th Inter Divisional Women's Softball Championship ..

7th Inter Divisional Women's Softball Championship to commence from June 3

34 seconds ago
 Deputy Speaker directs CDA for urgent family suite ..

Deputy Speaker directs CDA for urgent family suites' construction of Parliament ..

36 seconds ago
 Man's body found from canal

Man's body found from canal

37 seconds ago
 US Plans to Expand Diplomatic Presence in Pacific ..

US Plans to Expand Diplomatic Presence in Pacific - Senior Official

39 seconds ago
 Swedish Parliament Votes to Ban New Oil, Gas Drill ..

Swedish Parliament Votes to Ban New Oil, Gas Drilling From July

41 seconds ago
 Japanese Agricultural Unions Expect Sharp Rise in ..

Japanese Agricultural Unions Expect Sharp Rise in Prices for Fertilizers

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.