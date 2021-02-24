Lahore High Court orders EIA of Naya Pakistan Housing scheme under JWEC chairman

(@FahadShabbir)

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered environmental impact assessment (EIA) of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme under the supervision of Judicial Water and Environmental Commission (JWEC) Chairman Justice (retd) Ali Akbar Qureshi

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others through Advocate Sheraz Zaka against smog, environmental pollution and protection of underground water.

The court expressed displeasure when the counsel for Lahore Development Authority (LDA) was unable to inform with clarity whether Naya Pakistan Authority was working independently or with the cooperation of the LDA.

The court directed the counsel to seek instructions from the quarters concerned and apprise the court on February 25.

Two reports on behalf of the Judicial Water & Environment Commission were also submitted before the court, wherein the court was apprised about steps taken to control smog and pollution and action against sugar mills over non-installation of wastewater treatment plants.