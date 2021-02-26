UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Orders EIA Of Ravi Urban Project Through Int'l Consultant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 12:30 AM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered the Punjab government to hold an environmental impact assessment (EIA) of Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project through international consultant instead of local

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered the Punjab government to hold an environmental impact assessment (EIA) of Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project through international consultant instead of local.

The court also ordered water conservation measures in the Naya Pakistan Housing project, besides directing the Punjab government to constitute Punjab Environmental Protection Council and appoint its members within two weeks.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against smog, environmental pollution and protection of underground water.

The petitioners' counsel Sheraz Zaka argued before the court that Lahore had become the second most polluted city whereas the public functionaries had failed to perform their statutory obligations.

At this, the court directed the counsel to bring a proposal about short term measures to improve the environmental situation in the city and adjacent areas.

The court directed the Punjab government to ensure every possible step to bring improvement in air quality and take action against industries emitting toxic gaseous emission.

The court adjourned further hearing till March 3.

