Lahore High Court orders EPD to amend rules for increasing penalties on smoke emitting brick kilns

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the Environment Protection Department (EPD) Punjab to amend rules for increasing penalties on smoke emitting brick kilns.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing identical petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others seeking directions for controlling air pollution and smog.

During the hearing, Judicial Water and Environmental Commission Representative Hina Hafizullah presented an implementation report whereas Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) director also presented a report about tree plantation in the city.

The court was apprised that heavy traffic burden had been witnessed at the Mall Road, Jail Road, Canal Road and other areas in the evening hours. It was also informed that pollution incidence increased due to traffic jams, besides mentioning that traffic jams were witnessed at the Jail road due to wrong parking.

At this, the court expressed serious concern over the traffic situation in the city, ordering action against smoke emitting buses of schools, colleges, universities and institutions. The court also ordered Traffic Engineering and Planning Authority to install "No Parking Signs" at the Mall Road, Jail Road and other important roads of the city, directing to impose Rs 20,000 fine on vehicles parked at no parking places. The court ordered traffic wardens to ensure smooth traffic flow in morning, afternoon and evening hours.

The court ordered PHA to take steps for urban forest in the city, adding that the PHA could get approval from the court if it feared the anti-corruption department. Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings.