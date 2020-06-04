Lahore High Court orders for early disposal of family cases, civil appeals

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered the district judiciary for early disposal of family cases, civil appeals and revisions filed before January 1, 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered the district judiciary for early disposal of family cases, civil appeals and revisions filed before January 1, 2020.

In a letter written by Director General Directorate of District Judiciary, all district and sessions judges had been ordered to ensure the disposal of family cases, filed prior to January 1, 2020, before proceedings for summer vacations.

The sessions judges had also been ordered to ensure disposal of pending civil appeals and revisions filed before January 1, 2020, within six weeks.

"In order to achieve the target, all sessions judges in their respectivedistricts may rationalise the pendency of appeals and revisions,said in the letter.