Lahore High Court Orders For Fixing Pleas Against Hamza Election On 20th

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2022 | 08:31 PM

Lahore High Court orders for fixing pleas against Hamza election on 20th

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered for fixing petitions against the election of Hamza Shehbaz as chief executive of the province, on June 20

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered for fixing petitions against the election of Hamza Shehbaz as chief executive of the province, on June 20.

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan heard the petitions, filed by Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, MPAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and others.

After hearing arguments of the petitioner's counsel, the court ordered for placing the matter before the LHC chief justice for appropriate orders. The court noted that the chief justice partly heard the matter earlier whereas there was no order for transfer of the cases to it.

Later, the court withdrew its orders after the LHC officials concerned produced transfer orders and ordered the registrar office for fixing the matter on June 20.

