Lahore High Court Orders For Imposing Fine Over Polythene Bags

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 10:18 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered authorities concerned to impose fine over use of polythene bags

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered authorities concerned to impose fine over use of polythene bags.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against smog, environment pollution and protection of underground water.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority Director Sohail Babar, Environment Protection Department District Officer Ali Ejaz and a representative of Judicial Water and Environment Commission appeared before the court during the proceedings.

The commission representative Syed Kamal Haider submitted a report and told the court that 2340 brick kilns had been shifted to zigzag technology whereas 1373 vehicles were impounded over emitting gaseous emissions and more then 10000 were challend.

A law officer on behalf of the provincial government told the court about steps taken to control environmental pollution.

At this, the court appreciated efforts for controlling pollution.

Subsequently, the court ordered authorities to take action against shops over using polythene bags.

The court ordered for issuing warning notices to such shops for three days and impose fine from Rs 5000 to 20000, if they did not comply.

The court also issued notices to Naya Pakistan Development Authority and RiverRavi Development Authority and sought details of steps for protecting underground water.

