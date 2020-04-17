UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Orders For Issuance Of Notification About Temporarily Opening Of Schools' Offices

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 10:28 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered for issuing a notification about temporarily opening of private schools' administration offices, till April 20

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered for issuing a notification about temporarily opening of private schools' administration offices, till April 20.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders on a petition moved by Kashif Ali seeking directions for temporarily opening of private schools' administration offices, enabling them to collect fee and pay salaries to teachers and employees.

A law officer on behalf of provincial government appeared before the court and stated that a committee had been formed for taking appropriate action. He submitted that the committee would decide the SOPs within three days about temporarily opening of private schools' administration offices.

However, the chief justice expressed annoyance over delay in taking appropriate action.

Subsequently, the court adjourned hearing and ordered for issuing a notification in this regard till April 20.

The petitioner had pleaded that around 20 million children studied in private schools of Punjab which had been closed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. He pointed out that due to the closure of schools, their administration was unable to collect fee from students and pay salaries to teachers and employees.

The petitioner requested the court to allow private schools to open their offices.

