Lahore High Court orders for retrieval of 72 kanal land from Elite Force

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered for immediate retrieval of 72 kanal land of Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) from illegal occupation of Elite Force.

The court also sought an implementation report from inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders while hearing a case against Elite Force over the alleged occupation of trust land.

During the hearing, the court expressed serious annoyance over illegal occupation of the land by Elite Force and observed what police wanted to show.

The court observed that if the occupation was not ended then the court would pass orders on connecting 1100 kanal land purchased by police on cheap rates.

The court termed the report submitted by IGP as positive and exempted him from personal appearance in the case.

The court ordering for immediate retrieval of the land sought an implementation report from the IGP and adjourned further hearing.

The petitioner had submitted that he obtained 72 kanal land of the trust on lease but the Elite Force had illegally occupied it. He pleaded with the court for retrieval of the land from Elite Force occupation.