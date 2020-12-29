UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Orders For Return Of Vehicles To Turkish Contractors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 09:06 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday allowed Albayrak Turizm and OZ Pak, Turkish contractors of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), to carry out cleanliness operations in the city till December 31

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday allowed Albayrak Turizm and OZ Pak, Turkish contractors of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), to carry out cleanliness operations in the city till December 31.

The court also directed the LWMC authorities to return the seized vehicles of the contractors.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while disposing of a petition filed by the Turkish contractors challenging seizure of their vehicles and machinery.

A provincial law officer, LWMC's counsel Malik Owais Khalid, Albayrak's counsel Mirza Nasr Ahmad appeared before the court at the start of the proceedings.

LWMC's counsel argued that the contractors were not carrying out cleanliness operations since December 10, therefore, the vehicles taken into custody.

To a court query about ownership of the vehicles, the counsel for LWMC and contractor companies claimed the ownership. At this, the court directed the parties to resolve the dispute amicably through negotiations.

LWMC's counsel further argued that his client was paying the wages of the employees, adding that the vehicles were taken into possession for cleanliness of the city.

To which, the court questioned why the LWMC took the step as the contract was expiring on December 31.

The LWMC counsel replied that the companies were not carrying out cleanliness and garbage was scattered at various points in the city.

However, the court observed that the seizure of vehicles before expiry of the contract, would give a negative impression of Pakistan to the world.

Subsequently, the court allowed Turkish contractors to carry out cleanliness operations till December 31 and ordered for return of their vehicles.

The petitioners had submitted they were working as contractors with LWMC for the past many years. They submitted that LWMC, in connivance with police, had seized machinery and vehicles of the company, a few days ago, before the termination of the contract. They pleaded with the court to issue directions for return of their vehicles.

