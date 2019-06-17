Lahore High Court orders for transfer of Sahiwal killing case to Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan on Monday ordered for transfer of Sahiwal killing case to Lahore from Sahiwal

The chief justice passed the orders after all the parties including counsel for Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials accused in the case, expressed willingness for the case transfer.

Jalil, brother of one of the deceased Muhammad Khalil, had filed the petition seeking transfer of the case to Lahore.

He had pleaded with the court for transfer of the case to Lahore, saying that he and others connected with the matter were facing problems due to hearing of the case in Sahiwal.

Khalil, his wife Nabila, their teenage daughter Areeba, and friend Zeeshan Javed were killed after CTD officials opened fire on their car in Sahiwal on January 19, 2019.

Jalil had lodged a case against six CTD officials at Yousafwal police station and it was being heard by a Sahiwal anti-terrorism court.