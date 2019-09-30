UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court orders Hafiz Saeed case transfer from Gujrat to Lahore

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered for transfer of a case against Ameer Jamaat-ud-Daawa Hafiz Muhammad Saeed from Gujrat to Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered for transfer of a case against Ameer Jamaat-ud-Daawa Hafiz Muhammad Saeed from Gujrat to Lahore.

LHC Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan passed the orders on an application, filed by Hafiz Saeed for the purpose.

During the proceedings, the petitioner's counsel Imran Fazal Gill argued that the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had registered various cases against his client on in different cities and one of the case was pending before an anti-terrorism court in Gujrat.

He submitted that his client had been lodged at Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore and he had to travel to Gujrat for attending the case proceedings. He pleaded with the court for directions to transfer the case to Lahore in view of the security concerns.

To which, a CTD prosecutor submitted that the department did not have any objection if the case was transferred from Gujrat to Lahore.

At this, the chief justice ordered for transferring the case from Gujrat to Lahore.

The CTD had registered 23 cases against the leadership of Jamaat-ud-Daawa, Lashkar-e-Tayyaba and Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation for making assets from illicit financing.

The leaders booked in the cases include: Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, Abdul Rehman Makki, MaliK Zafar Iqbal, Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Yahya Aziz, Muhammad Naeem Sh, Mohsin Bilal, Abdul Raqeeb, Dr Ahmad Daud, Dr Muhammad Ayub, Abdullah Ubaid, Muhammad Ali, Abdul Ghaffar and others.

The cases were registered in Lahore and other cities on July 1-2 for collection of funds for terrorism financing through assets/ properties made and held in the name of trusts/ non-profit organisations including Al-Anfaal Trust, Dawat-ul-Irshad Trust, Maaz-bin-Jabal Educational Trust, Al-Hamd Trust and Al-Madina Foundation Trust.

