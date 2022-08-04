Lahore High Court orders NA speaker to decide plea for removal of opposition leader

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday directed the National Assembly speaker to make a decision within 30 days on an application for removing Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Raja Riaz

Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabir passed the orders while disposing of a petition filed by one, Munir Ahmad.

The petitioner's counsel Muhammad Azhar Siddique argued before the court that MNA Raja Riaz had been appointed opposition leader without the consultation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which was still the biggest party in the National Assembly as the speaker had not yet approved the resignations of their MNAs.

He submitted that appointment was made in violation of Rule 39, 43 and others of the 'Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, 2007 ("the Rules")'.

An additional attorney general submitted that after the election of the prime minister, the speaker fixed day for the election of the opposition leader. He said that if only one candidate contested election then he would be elected. He submitted that the NA speaker issued notification for appointment of Raja Riaz as per law.

Subsequently, the court, after hearing detailed arguments, directed the NA speaker to make a decision within 30 days on an application for removing Raja Riaz as opposition leader.